Beer Central Festival returns to Birmingham

The Digbeth festival will feature offerings from local breweries including Attic Brew Co and Dig Brew Co alongside top UK breweries such as Black Iris, Yonder, Braybrooke and Gipsy Hill.

The festival will also showcase International breweries, including Canadian brewery Collective Arts and Stone and Wood, who hail from Australia.

The food line-up includes Birminbgham establishments Baked in Brick and Dishoom among others.

DJs and live music acts are yet to be announced. Last year's event saw performances from Kaiser Chiefs members Nick 'Peanut' Baines and Simon Rix as well as DJ Yoda, Hip Hop Karaoke and Ultimate Power.

Greg Wells, co-founder of We Are Beer, said: “We’re buzzed to bring Beer Central back to Digbeth after the success of last year’s festival.

"We’re super proud of our music line-up, food offering and selection of breweries taking part.

"We are also excited for everyone to experience it in an amazing venue like the Digbeth Arena.

"We can’t wait to bring the absolute best in beer, food and music to Brum once again.”

Beer Central Festival will take place from July 24 to 25.

