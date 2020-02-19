Dates announced for big beer festival

The first of the three festivals to be held in the second city took place at New Bingley Hall earlier this month.

It will return from February 9 to 13 next year.

The event, which is organised by the Campaign for Real Ale, saw more than 400 beers from breweries from all over the UK showcased and attracted enthusiasts from across the country to sample them.

Camra members from across the West Midlands volunteered to help with the running of the festival.