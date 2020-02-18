Menu

Stranger Things-themed event coming to Birmingham

By Rebecca Sayce | Published:

Sci-fi fans have the chance to dig out their best 80s clothes as a Stranger Things-themed bar makes its way to Birmingham.

A scene from Stranger Things

The UpsideDown bar will allow fans of the hit Netflix series to enjoy the 'best parts of the 1980s', with arcade gams and DJs spinning hits from the era.

There will also be themed drinks and food for guests to enjoy as well as puzzles, games, and a room to 'show off your best moonwalk'.

For entry into the UpsideDown bar for one hour and a half, tickets start at £15, and range up to £25, depending on time and date.

Families with children are welcome but there are separate events which are adults only.

The exact venue for the event is yet to be announced.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

