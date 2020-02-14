Awards for West Midlands brewers at RateBeer event

In the West Midlands Blackheath's Fixed Wheel Brewery, which has just won the champion winter beer of Britain award from the Campaign for Real Ale for its Blackheath Stout, was named best brewer.

Bewdley Brewery was Worcestershire best brewer with Salopian winning the award for Shropshire and Titanic Brewery in Stoke-on-Trent, owned by Stafford brothers Dave and Keith Bott, the Staffordshire winner.

Sedgley's Beacon Hotel, home to the Sarah Hughes Brewery, won as best brew pub in the West Midlands.

Salopian also took best beer brewed in Shropshire for its collaboration ale Cloudwater Sessionista.

Best tap room in the West Midlands was Burning Soul Brewing Company in Birmingham with the Post Office Vaults in the city centre the best West Midlands bar.

Marston's Owd Rodger, brewed at Burton upon Trent, was best beer for Staffordshire.