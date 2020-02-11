Advertising
Birmingham Coffee Festival set to return
Birmingham Coffee Festival is set to return this summer.
Now in its fourth year, the weekend event will bring together independent coffee shops and coffee culture experiences from the local area and beyond.
Visitors will be able to enjoy coffee and food from all around the world as well as live music
Exhibitors are set to be announced soon.
Birmingham Coffee Festival will take place at the Custard Factory from June 5 to 7.
