Menu

Advertising

Birmingham Coffee Festival set to return

By Rebecca Sayce | Dining out | Published:

Birmingham Coffee Festival is set to return this summer.

Birmingham Coffee Festival

Now in its fourth year, the weekend event will bring together independent coffee shops and coffee culture experiences from the local area and beyond.

Visitors will be able to enjoy coffee and food from all around the world as well as live music

Exhibitors are set to be announced soon.

Birmingham Coffee Festival will take place at the Custard Factory from June 5 to 7.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Dining out Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News