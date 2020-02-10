Darwin's Kitchen serves up a new menu

Executive Chef Dan Smith and Head Chef Dan Brearley are joining forces at Darwin’s Kitchen, in the heart of Shrewsbury.

The focus will be using the freshest and most seasonal produce within 25 miles. This produce will be cooked with global inspiration and lots of creativity.

Darwin's Kitchen headed up by directors of The Ditella Group, Ann DiTella, Danielle DiTella and Mark Davies, the team behind Darwin's Townhouse and The Loopy Shrew held a tasting event this week, showcasing their love of local food and drink. Guests met the suppliers, chefs and got to sample the local food, fine wines, Gin and beers.

Ann DiTella the owner of Darwin’s Kitchen said: “The competition in Shrewsbury with the arrival of so many chained restaurants is fierce and has enforced us to create a niche market … specialising in fresh and local prepared by talented, creative and award-winning chefs. They will be using the freshest and small local suppliers, working with the seasons, which will enable us to be fully traceable and a very low carbon foot print. We will look to the AA Guide to be awarded two Rosettes to put Shrewsbury firmly on the foodie map.”

Darwin was an unusual gourmet. He had a distinctly scientific approach to eating and was never more satisfied than when digesting the rarest species known to the palate.

Chef Dan Smith said: “I am looking forward to supporting the local farms and their produce because I know how good they are, it is a pleasure to work with such quality ingredients. I am planning a seven-course Tasting menu where customers can sample a larger section of the menu in smaller portions which will be paired with all local wines.”

Ann added: “The Restaurant will close on a Monday and Tuesday in order to give us the consistency that Darwin’s Kitchen needs with one brigade of chefs and our amazing front of house team.”