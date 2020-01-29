Leah Shutkever to take on new Birmingham eating challenge

The six-time Official World Record Holder will take on the new challenge on February 3. The Harlem-inspired feast is made up on four fully loaded Not So Holy burgers and a portion of fries to be eaten in 30 minutes.

The challenge will open to the public on February 4 for £30. Those who complete the challenge will receive their food for free.

Winners will also have their photograph displayed on a board within the restaurant as well as on Holy Moly's social media pages.

Holy Moly

Paul Elliot, head of Business at Holy Moly said: “We are extremely excited to be teaming up with Leah Shutkever as she takes on the Not So Holy Challenge.

"As a six-time Official World Record Holder, we are looking forward to seeing how our soul food platter fares up to Leah’s previous challenges.”

For more information and to book, click here.