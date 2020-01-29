Advertising
Leah Shutkever to take on new Birmingham eating challenge
Birmingham-based restaurant Holy Moly is celebrating the launch of its new Not So Holy Challenge, with the help of pro-eater Leah Shutkever.
The six-time Official World Record Holder will take on the new challenge on February 3. The Harlem-inspired feast is made up on four fully loaded Not So Holy burgers and a portion of fries to be eaten in 30 minutes.
The challenge will open to the public on February 4 for £30. Those who complete the challenge will receive their food for free.
Winners will also have their photograph displayed on a board within the restaurant as well as on Holy Moly's social media pages.
Paul Elliot, head of Business at Holy Moly said: “We are extremely excited to be teaming up with Leah Shutkever as she takes on the Not So Holy Challenge.
"As a six-time Official World Record Holder, we are looking forward to seeing how our soul food platter fares up to Leah’s previous challenges.”
