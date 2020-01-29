Chance to sample Italy's most famous wine at Birmingham festival

Recognised as Italy’s most famous wine, Sassicaia 2016 is one of the original ‘Super Tuscans’ and retails for a whopping £350 per bottle online.

Birmingham Wine Weekend has partnered with award-winning Loki Wine to serve up a limited number of glasses during the festival, and every wristband buyer will be entered into the draw to win.

Chosen at random, the winners will be able to trade in their golden tickets during the festival weekend and receive a glass of Sassicaia 2016 at Loki Wine in Great Western Arcade.

Owner, Phil Innes, said: “We’re truly excited to be a part of Birmingham Wine Weekend for the third year running; not only is it a time where we can meet a variety of wine lovers but, this year, we’re able to bring something unique to the city and provide attendees with the chance of trying a one of a kind, notorious wine.

“The Sassicaia 2016 has unrivalled consistency of both style and quality, with impressively restrained alcohol levels across vintages.

"However, it’s tremendously elegant on the palate too, but with latent power – building in the mouth, with layers of rich, dark fruit. It’s a real iron fist in a velvet glove - one to remember.”

Birmingham Wine Weekend will take place from April 24 to 26.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.