Mad Hatter's tea party to raise money for arts fund

A Mad Hatter's Tea Party is being held in Montgomery next month to raise funds for the community art fund, which helps projects such as the town's literary festival arts trail which takes place in June.

From 9am to 1pm on Saturday, February 8, lots of delicious treats will be available to buy and hot drinks like tea, coffee and hot chocolate.

Like Alice, guests will be able to take part in exciting games and activities, in the hopes to win a prize.

Children are encouraged to dress up as a book character and adults can join in the fun too. There will be an opportunity to meet the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, the White Rabbit and other characters.

It will take place on Saturday, February 8 in the Montgomery Town Hall.