Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury restaurant raises a glass to charity

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Dining out | Published:

Staff at a Shrewsbury restaurant decided to raise money for a local charity by raffling an advent calendar with a difference.

Gin

And the raffle of a Gin inspired calendar, which was held at the Lea Cross Tandoori near Pontesbury, raised more than £850 for Severn Hospice.

Helen Duce, community services matron, said: "The time and commitment shown toward the charity is an inspiration and the money raised will make a real difference to our patients."

Foyjul Hassan, manager of the Indian restaurant said that he was 'delighted' with the achievement and that he was looking forward to planning a similar event for 2020.

Dining out Entertainment Shrewsbury entertainment Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News