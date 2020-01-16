Shrewsbury restaurant raises a glass to charity

And the raffle of a Gin inspired calendar, which was held at the Lea Cross Tandoori near Pontesbury, raised more than £850 for Severn Hospice.

Helen Duce, community services matron, said: "The time and commitment shown toward the charity is an inspiration and the money raised will make a real difference to our patients."

Foyjul Hassan, manager of the Indian restaurant said that he was 'delighted' with the achievement and that he was looking forward to planning a similar event for 2020.