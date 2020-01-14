Menu

Disney brunch coming to Birmingham

By Rebecca Sayce | Dining out | Published:

A Disney-themed boozy brunch is coming to Birmingham later this year.

Disney brunch

The event, set to take place at a secret Birmingham venue, will also include a themed quid with prizes as well as 90 minutes of themed entertainment and high tea-inspired food.

Attendees can also add an hour of bottomless alcohol or an hour of bottomless sparkling.

The Magical Brunch

Vegetarian and gluten options are available.

The event will take place on June 27 with tickets priced from £25.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

