Shropshire pub named best newcomer in this year's Good Pub Guide

The Good Pub Guide 2020 has whittled down Britain's best pubs and chosen The Swan at Marbury, near Whitchurch, as the winner in the New Pub of the Year category.

Recently renovated and brought back to its former grandeur, The Swan has been re-opened since April 2018 and is now listed among other establishments in this year's Good Pub Guide.

Tom Morgan-Wynne, the pub's general manager, said himself and head chef, Matthew Marren, were very proud of their respective teams and they appreciate all the hard work they put in.

"We are really happy and proud of it," Tom said. "Everyone has worked so hard and it is nice to be recognised."

The Guide said the "handsome village-centre pub" had "cushioned wooden dining chairs, leather-topped stools, suede wall seating and long, button-back benches."

It added that The Swan is a "carefully renovated village pub with attractive open-plan rooms, a thoughtful choice of drinks and food served by well-trained staff with seats on a large terrace."

Tom said the renovations were extensive but the pub retained all of its charms.

"We had a new extension and conservatory, a new kitchen and toilets. But the central part of the pub still has its character, they saved it so it was completely the same.

"The bar has been re-done and made to be bigger, but still has that country pub feel. It can seat 150 a time so people can enjoy it."

They found out about winning the award before the guide was released, so had to keep it to themselves.

Tom added: "We had to keep it a secret for two months. We could not believe it. To be voted best new pub in the country is a credit to everyone who works here.

"It has given the team a big boost to carry on the hard work – it will keep us busy."

The Good Pub Guide 2020 is published by Ebury Press and is on sale now at £15.99.