South Shropshire pub holds Christmas Lunch for seniors

The Salwey Arms hosted their first senior's lunch on Wednesday after manager, Matt Jenneson, had the idea to involve local businesses and sponsors in a festive lunch for older people in the community.

The pub, near the A49 at Overton, had huge support from Andrew Francis butchers who provided turkey breasts and sausages, Farmers Fruit and Veg who gave them all the greens and also Bikold Food services who gave the pub Christmas puddings.

Staff from the Salwey Arms

Ludlow Brewery, Wye Valley Brewery and Bookers Wholesalers provided prizes for a raffle and everyone who attended left with a Christmas present thanks to NFU Mutual and Tyrrells Crisps.

Matt said the event went really well and everyone enjoyed the food.

Seniors enjoying their Christmas Lunch at the Salwey Arms

"Everyone had a good time and it went very well. A few people who came popped in afterwards to say thank you for putting on the lunch.

"We have never done it before and one morning I thought about it so I spoke to the head chef and he was definitely on board.

"It happened in one day as everyone got involved and we managed to organise it."