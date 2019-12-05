Pub charity fundraisers recognised with award

Church Eaton’s Royal Oak eld a festival for the local community at their premises in August - Oakfest 2019 – which raised £2,000 for charity. They doubled the amount raised at their first Oakfest event last year. The money was donated evenly to Church Eaton Village Institute, Church Eaton Primary School, St Edith’s Church, Katharine House Hospice and the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.

The pub also accommodated the local church’s Harvest Auction, which raised another £1,000 for local causes.

Caitlin Begley, manager at the Royal Oak, said: "The Royal Oak is a true community pub. If someone in the village is in need or has a fundraising campaign, we will all rally around to offer our full support.

“I think our community spirit stems from the pub’s unusual set-up. The pub is owned by 32 local shareholders from the area who invested their money and time over the years to keep the pub from closing. We are now managed by Shropshire’s Wood Brewery, allowing our pub to go from strength to strength. The community spirit will always be at the heart of what we do, and our very loyal patrons.”

Oakfest 2020 will take place on September 5. Further details will be published on the pubs Facebook page.