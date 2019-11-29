Shrewsbury restaurant wins top award

The Third Place in Frankwell, Shrewsbury, was crowned the best in the central Midlands in the Asian Curry Awards.

More than 700 guests attended the Asian hospitality sector’s prestigious event, in association with Just Eat, at the Grosvenor House in London’s Mayfair earlier this month.

Guest of Honour, Sadiq Khan, the Labour Mayor of London, praised the contribution of the British Asians to the UK. “By bringing the best of Asian culinary traditions to these shores, these restaurant owners have expanded not only the choice of food available to the British public, but our very identity as an open, inclusive and multicultural nation,” he said.

"We have set up these Awards to recognise the huge successes made by business owners across the whole of the curry industry and ensure that the key players are lauded for their achievements."

The Asian Curry Awards shortlist was determined by over 100,000 votes from spice-loving members of the public.

A team of judges, led by Pat Chapman, editor of the Cobra Good Curry Guide, toured the country to determine the winners with preference shown to restaurants, with healthy, authentic regional dishes with modern gastro influences.

The Awards are organised by the Asian Catering Federation and the Federation of Bangladeshi Caterers UK, representing 35,000 UK restaurants and takeaways.

"The Awards focus not only on the achievements of today, but on a lifetime of work in the restaurant industry, honouring the dedication and commitment of people who have helped spread the love of curry throughout the UK, ensuring that the sector continues to be the vibrant and growing industry that it is today," a spokesman said.

Mr Hussain Rajan from the Third Place, said: “It is brilliant to have our restaurant recognised."

He said the Central Midlands region was a tough category to win as it was the heart of Asian food in the UK.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the customers for their continued support."