Birmingham chef to fire up the stage at BBC Good Food Show

Maribel head chef, Harvey Perttola will be taking to the stage today to serve up a game-inspired dish in his signature style.

Aged just 24, Harvey is one of the youngest head chefs in the city and will join the impressive line-up of celebrity chefs and cookery experts including Mary Berry, Tom Kerridge, Michel Roux Jr, James Martin, The Hairy Bikers and more.

Harvey joins a host of Birmingham’s chefs heading to this year’s show. A mix of Michelin-star and independent chefs from the region are joining the line-up, including Carters of Moseley’s Brad Carter, The Boat Inn’s Liam Dillion and The Butchers Social’s Mike Bullard.

Speaking about his appearance at the BBC Good Food Show, Harvey comments: “The BBC Good Food Show is the biggest celebration of food and drink in the UK and we’re so lucky that it takes place right here.

"Birmingham is full of incredible food talent so I’m over the moon to be lining up next to so many amazing chefs representing this great city”.

Harvey was originally taken on by David Colcombe, working in the kitchen at Opus on Friday and Saturday nights whilst still at school, before joining Hampton Manor, where he was part of the team who cooked for Michelin when it was awarded its star.

His career continued to Swinfen Hall and saw him become a finalist and runner up in the 2017 Chef Stagiaire, as well as a finalist in the 2018 British Culinary Federation Young Chef of the Year.

Harvey Perttola will be taking to the Festive Kitchen stage at 11am today.

For more information about the BBC Good Food Show, tickets or to see a full schedule of demonstrations, click here.