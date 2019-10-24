Raise a glass to cinema opening

Rowton Brewery has produced an ale to mark the opening of the Orbit community cinema in Wellington and is donating 5p for every pint sold to the project.

Steve Preston helps to run the micro-brewery, based at the Pheasant in Market Street in Wellington.

He explained: “The launch of The Orbit is a big step forward in the regeneration of our market town so we were delighted to be able to celebrate its opening by creating a special beer for people to enjoy at The Pheasant pub.

“We are a very community-based business so every pint sold helps to boost the funds of this important venue – it’s a double win for local beer lovers.”

Orbit chief officer Sophie Eades thanked the brewery for its help: “It is fantastic that we are supported by Rowton Brewery as we receive a donation from each pint of Orbit beer sold. Local partnerships like this really make a difference in so many ways.”