GBBO winner to talk of career at Birmingham event

Candice Brown, who triumphed on the show in 2016, will return to the University of Birmingham – where she studied – to speak with students and visitors.

She will cover her childhood upbringing in pubs, her time in North London with her grandparents, before settling in Bedfordshire.

The baking star will share her experiences on university life and her career in teaching.

It comes as part of an event, University of Birmingham's Book to the Future Festival, which starts on Friday.

The two-day event will also see award0winning author Angela Saini exploring the concept of race, with author Tasmina Perry, Hope Virgo and Rosie Walsh sharing their expertise.

Candice Brown's talk will take place at the venue on Saturday, between 6pm to 7pm.

For more information visit the University of Birmingham's website or call 0121 414 3344