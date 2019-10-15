Brewery given starring role in Montgomery film

Monty's Brewery in Montgomery have got a starring role in a new zombie comedy horror created by Llanidloes based director, Matt Davies.

The famous brewery, and it's owner Russ Honeyman, are some of the main attractions in 'Dead Good Beer' which will premier at the Montgomery Town Hall later this month.

The independent film is described as a 'spoof' and is filmed on location in Monty's Brewery as well as in and around Llanidloes.

'Dead Good Beer' filmed at Monty's Brewery

Matt, the co-director, wanted to find a real brewery to film in and thought Monty's was the perfect place. Russ, a major film enthusiast, agreed to let them film for free, as long as he was given a small role.

"It's all just a bit of a laugh," Russ said. "It's tongue-in-cheek and very fun.

"It is entirely independently made. The film is based around a brewery and something happens with the beer. It's a bit like Shaun of the Dead but with no blood.

"We have a lot of people come here to film things, but never something like this."

The cast in 'Dead Good Beer'

The premier will take place on Thursday 24 October in Montgomery so local people get the first big preview.

Russ said: "Because it is filmed locally, we are showing it in the town hall first. We want their opinion first and then we will work out a way to get it into film festivals perhaps.

"The premier is also raising money so we can hopefully buy some music to put into the film. It's completely homemade - one guy on the team had to play a cello or something in the background just so we had a bit of music in there."

The film was co-directed, written, produced and edited by Matt Davies and David John Lee.

Tickets for the premier are £5 and it's pay on the door. The film starts at 8pm.