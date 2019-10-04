Press on turning apples to cider

Willey Village Hall will also host a 'pop-up pub' at the event on Sunday from midday until 4pm.

Village hall secretary Anne Skinner said: "Everyone is welcome to come and join in the fun and a flat fee of £3 will be charged for those wishing to press their apples in any quantity up to 40kg.

"Please bring plastic containers if intending to freeze the juice or make cider and glass containers if wishing to pasteurise."

She said a scratter, presses and a pasteuriser would be on site and tamper-free glass bottles would be available to purchase on the day.

"Apples should be in a good, clean condition and apples for cider should not be washed. People coming without apples should be able to buy excess juice to take away. There will be light refreshments available during the day and the bar will be open to all-comers."

Booking is not necessary,