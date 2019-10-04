Fun day fundraisers hit biggest ever target for hospice

Staff and customers at the Peel Arms in Ashley, near Market Drayton, pull out the stops every two years for a packed day of fundraising for the Douglas Macmillan Hospice

This year's fun day was held earlier this summer and included all the traditional stalls and activities including a tombola, as well as an 'I'm a Celebrity' challenge. An auction at the end of the day itself raised more than £7,500, contributing to the total of £16,255.

Margaret Weaver, who runs the Peel Arms and helps organise much of the fundraising activity, said: "The charity fundraising in the Peel Arms began after the sad death of Irene Tomlinson, the sister of June Burgess and Yvonne Sutton.

"Irene spent the last months of her life at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice, and Yvonne and her husband Colin wanted to do something to thank the hospice for their wonderful care of Irene.

"Colin and Yvonne then inaugurated the first charity fundraising day at the Peel Arms, held every two years. Their marvellous efforts have grown over the years as more of the regulars from the Peel Arms have got involved.

"This year’s event led to the best total yet. The fundraising events this year have included a sponsored zipwire challenge on the fastest zipwire in Europe, a garden party, a bingo night, a sponsored 100k endurance run, a fishing competition and selling lanyards at Classic Ibiza held in Weston Park, amongst others."

Mike Pegg from the 'Dougie Mac' hospice accepted a cheque at the pub and thanked the community of Ashley for their selfless donating.

Mrs Weaver said: "The day was a great success for a worthwhile cause and the fundraising regulars are looking forward to the next fun day and auction in 2021."