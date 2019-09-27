More than 100 tipples to choose from at Telford Beer Festival

A total of 49 cask ales, 50 bottled beers, there lagers and one keg beer will be available during the event at the Crown Inn in Oakengates.

Landlord John Ellis, who has been holding the twice-yearly events for 24 years, said there would also be a speciality gin available at this year's event, as well as ciders, whiskies and wines.

The town's autumn festival has traditionally been held in October, but Mr Ellis said this year's event had been brought forward to coincide with cask ale week.

Highlights include a 'meet the brewer' event between 5pm and 7.30pm tomorrow, with Nick Davies, the founder of Hobson's Brewery in Cleobury Mortimer.

"Nick will be bringing three or four special beers with him, and he will be talking about how they make the different types of beer.

"He will also be talking about cheese and beer. While people tend to think about cheese and wine, he will explain how beer and cheese are better because the enzymes in cheese work better with beer than they do with wine."

There will also be an 'open mic' music session tonight, where people can turn up and perform, and there will be a quiz night on Sunday.