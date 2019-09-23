Thousands set to raise a glass at Oktoberfest

The huge event will take place at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on October 4 and 5 and will feature more than 150 real ales – many of them brewed in Shropshire and nearby counties.

Shropshire Festivals, the award-winning team behind some of the county’s most successful events, are co-ordinating brewers from across the region to serve up local lager, cider and perry.

The event will also feature a prosecco parlour, gin den, wine bar and rum shack so that drinkers have plenty of choice. The organisers are also going green by launching a reusable beer cup scheme at this year’s event, which has been sponsored by recruitment firms Opus Vitae and DM Recruitment. Drinkers will be able to pick up pint or half pint glasses with a £1 deposit at the festival, and either keep the cup or return it to reclaim their deposit. No disposable plastic cups will be permitted at the entire event in order to reduce plastic waste.

Shropshire Festivals boss Beth Heath said: “We’ve been working towards the reusable beer cup scheme for some time and with sponsorship from DM Recruitment and Opus Vitae, we have been able to order thousands of our beautiful new reusable beer cups. We are committed to reducing our waste.

Recycled

“We have a waste management team who sorts all of the festival’s rubbish on site so nearly everything is recycled, which helps us to achieve our goal of zero landfill.

“Our fantastic brewers and exhibitors have been great at embracing recycling on site and the new beer cup scheme, as well as the awesome Shrewsbury cup scheme.”

Stuart Danks, director of DM Recruitment and Opus Vitae, comments on the sponsorship, “We are extremely proud to be the official sponsor of Shropshire Festivals reusable beer cups, which will help some of Shropshire’s biggest events reduce its plastic waste.

“It is important to our company ethos to be part of local initiatives that help our community look after the environment. I can’t wait to try a beer in the new cups at the festival.”