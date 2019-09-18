Top chef joins Iscoyd Park wedding team

Iscoyd Park, near Whitchurch, has appointed Gareth Jones as development chef, fresh from the Chester Grosvenor.

He will join David Cox, who took the coveted position of Head Chef in 2018.

A spokesman for the venue said: "Gareth Jones brings 20 years’ experience from some of the best restaurants and hotels in the North West, most recently at The Chester Grosvenor, spending a number of years alongside Michelin-star chef, Simon Radley.

"Prior to this, he was head chef of Mr Coopers House and Garden under Simon Rogan and gained much of his early training at the Michelin Star ‘Arkle Restaurant’ at The Chester Grosvenor.

"Gareth worked his way up from Demi Chef de Partie to Sous Chef over seven years before moving on to his first head chef role at the 3 AA Rosette Bodysgallen Hall Hotel and Spa."

Mr Jones said he was delighted to be joining the venue.

Iscoyd Park

He said: "Iscoyd has been on my radar for some time and I am fully behind their ambitious plans.

"Working alongside David Cox and the team, we plan to develop really exciting menus that will set Iscoyd apart from the rest and continue to build on Iscoyd’s excellent reputation for the food it is producing. I am really looking forward to this new chapter in my career and it is great to be involved with this journey at Iscoyd."

Director of Iscoyd Park, Phil Godsal, said: “Our Head Chef, David Cox, has a wealth of experience in top establishments and has set a high bar since we brought the food in house just over a year ago.

“Gareth’s appointment will help us Iscoyd Park advance the many exciting developments they have planned for the future whilst maintaining the quality of food for the growing numbers and types of events that we are hosting.”

“We have worked really hard over the past eighteen months to ensure that food is at the forefront of our offer at Iscoyd Park.

"As such, it was essential that we strengthen our offer and continue to drive innovation within the kitchen.

"From the moment guests step through the door, we want to ensure they are completely blown away by the experience and believe that the food offering is integral to this, whether it’s a wedding breakfast, private party, supper club or intimate dinner.”