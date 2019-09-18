Reopening hotel shakes it up with cocktail contest

The Feathers Hotel in Ludlow is currently undergoing a refurbishment in excess of £1.5m and to mark the opening of its new restaurant and bar next month it is calling on the public to put their cocktail making skills to the test.

Sarah Tunnadine, group sales manager said: “We love how the community is really supportive of the Feathers Hotel and we know that this is another competition that they will really support. We want to create a cocktail menu with a difference and are looking for new ideas and suggestions to tempt our customers. What have you created at home that you’ve never seen on a menu before?

“The competition is only open to those aged 18 or over as the prize is a cocktail making masterclass for four people in the new cocktail bar but the recipe suggestions can be alcoholic or non-alcoholic, the choice is yours!”

People are asked to email their cocktail recipe suggestions to sales@feathersatludlow.co.uk by September 23.