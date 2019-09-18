Menu

Reopening hotel shakes it up with cocktail contest

By Dominic Robertson | Ludlow | Dining out | Published:

Ahead of the re-opening of one of the county's historic hotels its new owners are calling on budding Tom Cruises to create a new cocktail which they will feature exclusively on their new menu.

The Feathers Hotel in Ludlow

The Feathers Hotel in Ludlow is currently undergoing a refurbishment in excess of £1.5m and to mark the opening of its new restaurant and bar next month it is calling on the public to put their cocktail making skills to the test.

Sarah Tunnadine, group sales manager said: “We love how the community is really supportive of the Feathers Hotel and we know that this is another competition that they will really support. We want to create a cocktail menu with a difference and are looking for new ideas and suggestions to tempt our customers. What have you created at home that you’ve never seen on a menu before?

“The competition is only open to those aged 18 or over as the prize is a cocktail making masterclass for four people in the new cocktail bar but the recipe suggestions can be alcoholic or non-alcoholic, the choice is yours!”

People are asked to email their cocktail recipe suggestions to sales@feathersatludlow.co.uk by September 23.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

