Ludlow Food Festival returns for 25th anniversary - in pictures

More than 15,000 called in at the huge event which is the UK's longest running food fair and serves up dishes and guests from far afield and near.

Held in the grounds of the town's castle there were more than 180 stalls to tickle taste buds.

Ludlow Food Festival events manager Hannah Mackley said: “It’s been a brilliant three days, a wonderful way to celebrate 25 years of Ludlow Food Festival. We’ve had a fabulous time with the very best of the region’s food and drink producers, chefs and speakers - from near and far.

"The weather has been glorious, we couldn’t have asked for more. Huge thanks to everyone who has helped celebrate our very special anniversary year but especially to our volunteers for all their hard work. We simply couldn’t do it without them.”

Attractions included free talks and demonstrations from leading lights in the food world including chefs, campaigners and award-winning writers.The popular Talks and Tastings programme, and Aardvark Festival Bookshop offering book signings.

The Grow Cook Learn drop-in tent proved popular with youngsters along with the Fast 5 Show.

Visitors also took to the Sausage and Ale Trails which encourages taster sessions at butcher shops and brewers operating in the area and attended weekend markets in Castle Square.

The three-day festival which has been running for 25 years culminated in a showcase of hand-picked small scale food producers.

Ms Mackley also praised from Ludlow’s residents and businesses for supporting the event year after year.

"Over the years the food festival has been an integral part of my life, it’s a wonderful addition to the fabric of the town.

"We are really proud of the fact that we were the first ever food festival in the UK and that we’re still going strong 25 years later – and that we get so much support from Ludlow’s residents and many independent businesses.

"This ongoing success is testament to the dedication of so many people – from producers to our army of generous volunteers," she said.