North Wales vegan beer wins award

Dovecote Brewery, which has a micro-pub, The Hoptimist in Llangollen, produces exclusively vegan-friendly beers at its Denbigh headquarters.

Among them is Dove Down Under, a 4.8 per cent strength ale made with New Zealand hops, which has just been awarded Two Stars at the Great Taste Awards, dubbed the British food and drink Oscars by the Daily Telegraph.

All Dovecote’s ten regular beers are vegan and so are the 16 seasonal specials they also brew which distinguish them from almost all other brewers who use animal products to clear their drinks.

Dovecote chief brewer Richard Green, a stickler for tradition, instead relies on traditional methods, quality ingredients and time to ensure his beers and ales are crystal clear.

The industrial chemist was persuaded by wife Sue to turn his home brewing hobby into a business just over two years ago

They all adhere to the 503-year-old German Purity Laws which insist that beer can only be brewed from barley, hops, water and yeast and Richard said: “We just brew it properly and keep it for three weeks to make sure it’s clear.

“It was a conscious decision to make our beer vegan when we started two years ago so we were vegan before it became trendy.

"We are very close to being entirely local with some of the beers we produce which have 90 per cent Welsh ingredients and we are looking at suppliers of hops and barley in the Vale of Clwyd to make a really local brew.”