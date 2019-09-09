Peaky Blinders comes to The Ivy Temple Row with limited edition cocktails

With Birmingham set to welcome its first ever Peaky Blinders Festival on Saturday and Sunday, staff at The Ivy Temple Row are getting ready to dust off their flat caps and iron out their waistcoats in celebration of the hit BBC drama.

Diners can expect to see the show brought to life, while hosts and bartenders will be dressed in Peaky Blinders inspired outfits throughout the weekend.

There will also be a set from a three-piece live band performing some of the show’s most recognisable tracks alongside iconic music from the era.

The Ivy Temple Row’s bar team will also be serving up a duo of unique cocktails from Wednesday to September 25, named the Tommy Gun and Lady Shelby.

The Lady Shelby and Tommy Gun limited edition cocktails

Liz Burton, general manager at The Ivy Temple Row, says: “We’re very excited to be celebrating a show that all our staff know and love, as the city prepares to host its first official Peaky Blinders festival.

"It’s a great opportunity for us to look back and celebrate the history of Birmingham and we look forward to raising a glass with our guests.”

The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival will take place at Digbeth Arena on Saturday and Sunday. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

For further information on The Ivy Temple Row or to book a table, click here.