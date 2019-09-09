Cheers! Bridgnorth beer festival is back

Bridgnorth CAMRA hosted their infamous beer festival this weekend for the first time since 2015 at the historic Severn Valley Railway Station on Hollybush Road.

Visitors and organisers alike revelled in the offerings of beers, ales and ciders from Shropshire and across the UK.

Eleanor Haddon, organiser and member of Bridgnorth CAMRA, said the weekend had been lovely with lots of people coming through the tent doors to enjoy the three night long event.

She said: "We've had lots of visitors and it has been a very noisy weekend, with people coming after work on the Thursday and a lot of local people turning out on the Friday evening.

"We have quite a few beers from Shropshire, one of the most popular ones is always from Salopian Brewery in Shrewsbury, they have an 8 per cent beer which is very hoppy but very nice.

"Another popular one is Sarah Hughes' Dark Ruby Mild, from Sedgley, it always goes down very well.

"Overall though the beers are flowing and it has been such a wonderful weekend for everyone involved, from my small team of CAMRA members to the visitors themselves."

The team worked from February this year to get the event organised, which had been running every year since 1994.

There was renovations at the station so for the last four years there was not a festival, but this year they are back and it has been very successful, said Eleanor.

She said: "It was very stressful, wondering if people would actually turn up, if they would like the beers, or if the beers themselves would turn up.

"But, it has proved popular once again and it is so nice to be back at the station with such lovely views across Bridgnorth."