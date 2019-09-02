Menu

Advertising

Last summer beer festival at village pub

Newport | Dining out | Published:

A pub near Newport will host a beer festival to mark the end of summer.

Last summer beer festival at village pub

Free camping will be available at the festival at the Three Horseshoes in Sambrook, on September 28 and 29.

The End of Summer Beer Festival will feature a barbecue and camp fire as well a selection of beers and ciders.

On Sunday, September 29, the festivalgoers can take in the Tern Valley Vintage Machinery Rally.

To learn more and book a camping pitch, call 01952 551133.

Dining out Entertainment Telford entertainment Newport Telford Local Hubs News

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News