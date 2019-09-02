Advertising
Last summer beer festival at village pub
A pub near Newport will host a beer festival to mark the end of summer.
Free camping will be available at the festival at the Three Horseshoes in Sambrook, on September 28 and 29.
The End of Summer Beer Festival will feature a barbecue and camp fire as well a selection of beers and ciders.
On Sunday, September 29, the festivalgoers can take in the Tern Valley Vintage Machinery Rally.
To learn more and book a camping pitch, call 01952 551133.
