Brewery to stage beer and music festival

By Lucy Todman | South Shropshire | Dining out | Published:

A brewery in south Shropshire will be throwing open its doors on Saturday (24) for its first ever music and beer festival.

The Plough Inn, Wistanstow

Wood’s Fest – Bash at the Brewery’ will be held in Wistanstow, near Church Stretton.

There will be eight hours of live music from talented local artists, including Black Bear Kiss, The Breakfast Club 80’s & 90’s tribute band, Hot Rox, Andrew Pearce, X Factor’s Georgia Burgess and Amy Goodall as Ariana Grande.

Toby Siveter, events manager, said: “Wood’s Fest will be a fantastic event for south Shropshire. As well as serving up great Shropshire beers, there will be live music, delicious street food, giant inflatables and lots of fun activities.

“We hope everyone joins us in Wistanstow for a fun-filled festival. Come and enjoy the music, try some new beers and celebrate the summer.”

The Wood Brewery is located next to The Plough Inn. Wood’s flagship pub opened in 1774 and acts as the brewery tap. It went through a large refurbishment last year.

The gates will open at 12.30pm and close at 11.30pm. Tickets are £12 on the day, or £10 in advance from The Plough Inn or via Eventbrite with a booking fee. Tickets for under 18s are free. Visit the ‘Wood's Fest - Bash at the Brewery’ Facebook event page for more information.

