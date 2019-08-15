Menu

Mid Wales distillery up for best gin award

By Sue Austin | Mid Wales | Dining out | Published:

A Mid Wales distillery, which was the first producer to win the Best British Gin twice, is going for the hat-trick after being shortlisted again for the 2019 award.

Pete and Danny Cameron at The Dyfi Distillery

Dyfi Distillery in Corris, near Machynlleth won the prestigious trophy from the Great British Food Awards in 2017 for its Pollination Gin and last year for Dyfi Original Gin, which has again made the shortlist.

The award winner will be announced on greatbritishfoodmagazine.com and in the November issue of Great British Food magazine.

“It’s both a great honour and slightly surreal to be in the final stages of this amazing competition once again,” said Danny Cameron, one of the two brothers who opened the distillery in early 2016, after over two years of research.

“Our ethos has always been based on quality over quantity, so that every finished bottle which leaves the distillery is an uncompromising reflection of people and place.”

Sustainability is also core to the business, recognised when they recently became the first ever distillery to be highlighted in the UN Support The Goals programme.

The Dyfi Distillery operates from within the Dyfi UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, and is, unusually for a distillery of its size, frequently open to passing visitors. It is located within the Corris Craft Centre, a hub for thriving independent craft producers.

