Cheers for Market Drayton pub fun day

Roy and Sharon Blase began running the fun days at the Lord Hill to raise money for charity soon after they took over in 2009, and it quickly became a tradition at every bank holiday of the year.

Each one would have a different theme, with Easter egg hunts in the spring and bonfire night specials on November 5.

The fun days have supported various charities over the years, though the main benefactor throughout has been the Hope House hospice. Money also goes to the Woodcroft care home at Prospect Road.

The next fundraiser on August 25, dubbed 'Roy's Big Rockin Garden Bash', will have more musical acts performing than ever before.

Roy said: "Me and my family grew up in this pub.

"We're a community pub, we just want to give back to the community.

"We've got more bands, a bigger stage, more bouncy castles. It's just bigger and better really, and it's all free."

There will be a host of musical acts including Market Drayton's own Lilly Boughey, Tony Skeggs and DJ Danny. The entertainment begins at 1pm.

For more details see the pub's Facebook page.