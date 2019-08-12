Birdies Bar opens in Birmingham

The street food and drinking hotspot boasts a series of unique features, such as a containerised summer courtyard and bar complemented by a ‘cool classics’ playlist.

The Birdies brand was first established in Liverpool in 2017 by Kip Piper and Danny Bolger, the duo behind the UK’s popular over 18s urban leisure attraction Ghetto Golf.

Birdies Bar

Owner of Birdies Bar Kip Piper said: “Since we first opened Ghetto Golf in Digbeth in 2017 we’ve been warmly welcomed into the area and setting up Birdies Bar just next door was the perfect next step for us.

"This vibrant and welcoming part of the city fits with our unique brand seamlessly and we’re excited to showcase what Birdies is all about in the way of innovative cocktails and music classics, enthused with tropical artwork around a summer courtyard.

“Ghetto Golf Birmingham has been a big success for us and has seen thousands of people visit our site in The Custard Factory over the last 20 months.

Birdies Bar

"With the opening of Birdies Bar, we hope that we can add another exciting element to the whole visitor experience, giving guests an opportunity to discover and enjoy both venues due to their close proximity to one another.”

Advertising

The venue features a cocktail menu with signature drinks, as well as a BBQ menu with in-house food vendor Apocalypse Cow.

Owner of Birdies Bar Danny Bolger added: “We modelled Birdies Bar Birmingham on our existing Liverpool location following a refit and rebrand of that venue earlier this year.

Birdies Bar

"Although the idea and the inspiration behind the two spaces is similar, we also wanted to create a place in Birmingham that was unique in its own right.

Advertising

“Birdies Bar is inspired by our vision of creating a resort-style getaway with a laidback vibe ideal for those looking for casual drinks or a night of dancing.

"We’re excited to finally open our doors after months of planning in a bid to create Birmingham’s best bar.”

Birdies Bar

For more information and to book, click here.