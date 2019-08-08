Beer festival heading to Telford

The 1st Priorslee & St Georges Scout Group is hosting the festival at its headquarters in Snedshill Way, St Georges.

It is taking place on October 11 and 12.

There will be 16 real ales, craft cider, Prosecco and live music.

Drinks vouchers cost £10, including a souvenir glass and keepsake badge.

It is running from 5pm to 11pm on October 11 and noon to 11pm on October 12.