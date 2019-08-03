Birmingham cook crowned winner of Great Yorkshire Pudding Challenge

It might have been a fight between six aspiring chefs but Tom Casson's dish reigned supreme as the winner of the event.

Cooks across the country have been whisking and baking to create a Yorkshire Pudding like no other for the inaugural event held on Thursday - Yorkshire Day.

Tom took home the title with his Yorkshire Pudding filled with Lancashire hotpot named the ‘War of the Roses’.

Prior to the announcement of the winner live on BBC Look North, the six finalists went head to head in the cook off, devised by The York Roast Co. and held at renowned The Cookery School at The Grand, York.

They then presented their tempting creations to judges Chris Blackburn, the reigning World Yorkshire Pudding Champion, Head Chef Tutor at The Grand York Andrew Dixon, and host Wayne Chadwick, MD of The York Roast Co.

Speaking about his win, Tom said: “I’m delighted and utterly surprised to win the first ever Great Yorkshire Pudding Challenge.

"I knew that the dish was slightly controversial but, whilst I’m originally from the Midlands, I love the culture and the food from both Yorkshire and Lancashire, so uniting them in this recipe made sense to me.

"Food brings people together and hopefully this dish might do just that. It’s been a really great day; it was quite stressful, but I really enjoyed it and I loved cooking for the judges.”

Chris Blackburn, World Yorkshire Pudding Champion and GYPC judge, commented: “This recipe was incredibly controversial, and it pains me to say it but the Lancashire hotpot nailed it.

"The lamb was succulent and the depth of flavour was amazing but for me it was all about the quality of the Yorkshire Pudding which tasted amazing and was well seasoned.

"A really powerful dish that unites the two great northern counties.”

Tom was awarded an overnight stay at The Grand with a cookery school class for two, a whopping £100 worth of The York Roast Co. vouchers and a featured recipe on the menu of The York Roast Co., as well as on the pages of The North Yorkshire Cookbook: Second Helpings, going on sale on November 15.

He also received a family ticket to the York Chocolate Story with a guided tour through the history of York’s most famous chocolate-making families and their finest creations, as well as a Great Yorkshire Pudding Challenge chef’s hat to wear in the kitchen with pride.

Visitors to The York Roast Co, with an establishment in Shrewsbury, can taste the winning dish as part of their menu.