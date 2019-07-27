The Juke to celebrate first birthday with free street party

The craft beer bar and eatery are proud owners of an original Rock-Ola jukebox, stocked with old and new classic tracks to soundtrack the upcoming street party on York Road.

Guests can enjoy street food from gourmet pie trader Pietanic as well as a variety of beverages from different breweries.

Leeds-based jazz trio TAB will be providing a soundtrack of live brass and percussion for the event.

Speaking ahead of the event, owners Thomas and Chelsie are delighted to celebrate their first birthday, saying “It’s crazy to think that we’re celebrating our first birthday here at The Juke, it seems like only yesterday we were handed over the keys.

"We are so lucky to be on York road, which over the past 12 months has truly turned into a buzzing hub of all things great about Birmingham.

"To the locals who have quickly become close friends and the Birmingham breweries that have ensured no one goes thirsty we owe a huge thank you.

"We’ve been very fortunate to have some wonderful street food vendors who have catered for every possible palate.

"We have some very exciting plans up our sleeve for next year, here’s to another year of good beer, food and music.”

The Juke’s first birthday is free to enter on Saturday, July 27 and is open from 12pm until midnight.