Viral sensations Orignal Flava in Birmingham

Brothers Craig and Shaun McAnuff, better known as viral sensations Original Flava, are set to release a new book, Original Flava: 100 Caribbean Recipes from Home, that features recipes from all over the Caribbean and travel photography from their trip to Jamaica to visit their family.

THE BEST Jamaican CURRY GOAT recipe Made easy!

The duo will celebrate the release with an event at Birmingham's Waterstones on Wednesday, August 28, with a question and answer session as well as a book signing.

The new book is packed with food stories from both Jamaica and London. It features vibrant location photography from both Jamaica and South London, and celebrity fans include Beverly Knight, Mutya and Keisha from the Sugababes, Lisa Mafia, Melissa Hemsley and more.

Original Flava

The pair have had a combined 40 million views of their Caribbean recipes videos online.

Their Nan moved to London in 1956 aged 21 years old and still has a lot of family in Redlands, Jamaica. She is a regular cameo in their online videos and they attribute all their cooking skills to learning from her. Their Nan also features heavily in the forthcoming book.

With fans around the world, from the UK, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, USA, Canada and more, Craig and Shaun are fast becoming the go-to guides for fun Caribbean recipes.