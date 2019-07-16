Mid Wales pubs join star line-up in guide

Featuring a total of 2,000 pubs across the UK that are renowned for great beer and good food, the 21st edition of the guide also features 500 ‘picks’ representing the very best AA-recommended pubs in each region, as selected by the inspectors, editorial team, and reader suggestions.

The Hand at Llanarmon, near Oswestry, and the Pant-Yr-Ochain, near Wrexham are both included.

The accolade is of particular pride to the team at the Hand in Llanarmon, which is run independently by owners Jonathan and Jackie Greatorex.

Now in their fourth year running the Hand, the business has built a fine reputation for warm hospitality and a widely recommended, seasonal menu by head chef Grant Mulholland, which brings visitors from far and wide along the B4500 through the Ceiriog Valley – one of Wrexham County’s most picturesque drives.

Mr Greatorex said: “The latest accolade is a testament to the hard work and hospitality of the team here at the Hand. From the front of house staff, to the chefs, to the cleaners – all of us are passionate about providing the highest level of customer service to both locals and visitors.

“We’ve just celebrated the opening of our new Pump House Spa which is an added incentive to visit the Hand and we’re looking forward to welcoming many more visitors to the Ceiriog Valley this summer.”

The Pub Guide 2020 offers an in-depth guide to the UK’s pub scene by county, with a detailed description of each pub, from directions and opening times, to whether the pub is child or dog friendly, to parking or garden options, with an insight into each pub’s real ale, real cider and wine by the glass offerings.