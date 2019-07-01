Free food festival heading to Birmingham this weekend

Colmore Food Festival, sponsored by law firm DWF, attracts more than 30,000 visitors each year.

It is set to take place on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6, in Victoria Square.

Arranged by Colmore BID, the Business Improvement District for Birmingham’s commercial quarter, the festival showcases the food, drink and hospitality venues in the area.

The event will be offering coffee, cocktails and global menus to suit all tastes as well as music acts and performers.

All food will be capped at £4 and drinks at £5.

Colmore Food Festival is continuing its mission to become one of the most sustainable events by achieving zero waste to landfill and a total ban on plastic drinking straws.

Recycling experts First Mile will be at the Festival to offer advice on business sustainability and the latest recycling initiatives.

In addition to recycling stations, specialist sustainability initiatives will include coffee recycling;where all coffee grounds will be recycled into pellets to use in wood-burners and stoves.

And food waste will be taken to a plant where it can be recycled into renewable energy and nutrient-rich fertiliser.

Alex Tross of Colmore Business District said: “Now in its ninth year, Colmore Food Festival has established itself as one of the Midlands’ great weekends of fantastic food and drink to suit all tastes and budgets, all organised for Birmingham by the team at Colmore BID.

"We’re really looking forward to the variety of food and drink on offer from our venues in the Colmore Row area.

“It is also great to continue our partnership with First Mile to help minimise the environmental impact of the event.

"It is encouraging to know our businesses will be creating energy, saving trees and playing their part in creating a sustainable, enjoyable weekend of great food and drink.”