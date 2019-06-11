Vote for favourite restaurant in Market Drayton's Ginger and Spice Festival run-up

The contest will take place in September in the run-up to the festival, and will involve customers voting for their favourite meals in at least three different independent restaurants in the area.

Restaurants in Market Drayton and the surrounding area will provide voting cards, and the winners of the most public votes will be announced on September 28.

Customers who submit completed entry cards will be entered into a prize draw, for a meal for two at the winning restaurant.

Eateries that want to get involved can contact gingerandspicefest@gmail.com by June 30 to register.

Festival director Julia Roberts said: "This is a really great promotional opportunity for local restaurants and eateries within the area.

"We will be running a targeted marketing campaign for this contest which will include coverage in the Festival Guide, dedicated blog page, social media, PR and a mail drop to local residents.

"It will also be great for the winning restaurant who will be featured in a dedicated blog review and press release after the festival."

The Ginger and Spice festival, which is now in its third year, is an annual celebration which takes place during British Food Fortnight, championing and celebrating the unique culinary heritage and historical links of spices and gingerbread to the town of Market Drayton.

It also acts as a vehicle to promote the town's food producers, the weekly markets, suppliers, other community groups, plus places of historical interest and significance.

The festival also includes fun and educational festival fringe events.

For more information visit gingerandspicefest.co.uk