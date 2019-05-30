Call for volunteers to help run ginger festival

The festival, held in Market Drayton, will return from September 25 to September 28 and an open forum will be held soon for anyone interested in taking part.

The third annual Ginger and Spice Festival will celebrate Market Drayton's culture and culinary history, particularly its links to Asian cuisine through Clive of India who was born near the town.

It traditionally takes place during British Food Fortnight and includes a variety of events highlighting the town's culture and history.

Organisers appealed for volunteers to come forward to help with administration, marketing, stewarding and set-up among other jobs.

They said that volunteers will ideally have a passion for community events and an interest in food, heritage and tourism.

Julia Roberts, the festival director, said: "We have a wide variety of exciting volunteer roles available at the Ginger and Spice Festival this year. Not only is volunteering a great way to gain new skills but also a fantastic way to meet new people. Volunteering is also a vital way of equipping people in gaining new skills and confidence.

"This festival celebrates the culinary heritage of Market Drayton and therefore provides a great opportunity to learn as well as connect."

The open forum will take place on June 12 at the Festival Drayton Centre, from 5pm. A short presentation about the festival will be shown and visitors can ask questions about taking part.

For more information on the festival and on taking part visit gingerandspicefestival.co.uk.