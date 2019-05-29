Beer Central founders create special tipple for Birmingham festival - with pictures

Dan Sylvester and Greg Wells met with local breweries Burning Soul, Twisted Barrell and Purity Ale at Dig Brew in Digbeth to create the special tipple.

Speaking of the day, Greg said: “We’re making a modern pale ale with the best of central’s new wave of modern brewers.

"Low in bitterness but packed with tropical fruit flavours the beer will be something special to celebrate the first Beer Central festival."

The event will feature a number of local and international breweries as well as street food.

Kaiser Chiefs members Nick 'Peanut' Baines and Simon Rix will perform a DJ set on the opening night of the event, followed by performances from DJ Yoda, Hip Hop Karaoke and Ultimate Power at the weekend event.

Local brewers set to trade at the festival include Neon Raptor, Glass House and Dig Brew Co, alongside top UK breweries including Siren, Deya, Wild Beer and Thornbridge.

Beer Central Festival will take place at 119 in Digbeth from July 5 to 6.

