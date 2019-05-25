Enjoy fish supper on steam train

The special train on the Welshpool and Llanfair light railway will leave Llanfair Caereinion at 6.30 pm.

Arriving at Raven Square in Welshpool passengers can pick up fish and chips from the award-winning Andrews Fish Bar to enjoy during the return trip. Soft drinks will also be available for sale in the station. The

return train will pause at the intermediate station of Castle Caereinion for participants to stretch their legs and enjoy the evening view and take on board ice cream. The train is scheduled to arrive back at Llanfair at 8.50 pm.Bookings must be made in advance.

Full details and booking forms can be found on the events page of the railway’s website at www.wllr.org.uk.

The Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway was opened in 1903 to connect the agricultural community around Llanfair Caereinion with the market centre of Welshpool. The eight-mile journey over the famous Golfa Bank and along the

Banwy River valley takes about 45 minutes each way.