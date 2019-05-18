Shropshire Pub in the Park event heading to Telford

But when the Shropshire Pub in the Park event gets under way at Telford Town Park next month, organiser Beth Heath knows it will all be worth it.

For Beth, the two-day beer, music and comedy fest is a labour of love designed to put a smile on the faces of thousands of people.

The event, which will take at the park's QE II Arena on June 7 and 8, aims to replicate the success of the massively popular Oktoberfest held for the last two years in Shrewsbury, which brings together more than 10,000 people each year for a weekend packed with song, dance and the odd pint or two.

“We have been blown away by the success of the Oktoberfest and just how much everyone who attends lets their hair down and has such a great time,” says Beth, whose Shropshire Festivals company also stages the Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Kids Festival and Field to Fork event at Harper Adams University.

“That doesn’t mean that people feel the need to get stupidly drunk or drink to excess, but to enjoy the festival atmosphere and have the best night of the year.

“So we thought it only fair to bring a similar event to Telford, where the great public transport means that everyone can come and enjoy a drink or two and travel home without having to rely on the car.”

It sounds simple, but pulling together the 150 drinks on offer has taken the best part of 12 months.

Then there’s food vendors and two days of live music and comedy to sort out.

Headline acts for the comedy club include Vince Atta, who creates live on-thespot Hip-Hop/Reggae/Techno and then fuses it with stand-up, Junior Simpson and Keren Bayley.

Friday’s headline music act are the Dirty Rockin’ Scoundrels, performing rock ‘n’ roll music from the 50s and 60s, whilst Saturday’s music line-up is headlined by four-piece funk, pop and blues cover band Bouncing Betty,

But 12 months of blood, sweat and the occasional tears will be forgotten when Beth sees the pleasure on the faces of eventgoers over the weekend.

“The whole point of our events is to create memories which will last a lifetime and put a smile on the face of the county," she said. "I really don’t mind how much work is involved if we can achieve that.”

Tickets for the event are available at shropshirepubinthepark.co.uk