South Shropshire pub goes traditional

The Old Coppers Malt House in Church Stretton has introduced gravity pouring in efforts to produce the finest quality ale.

Operating every Sunday to Wednesday, the pub has installed specially manufactured taps to enable beer drinkers to experience a beverage prepared just as they were in the first pubs in existence.

Owners of the pub, Phil Cole and Heather Wheway, said they aim to give customers a drinking experience to remember.

"Ales are normally available via a vacuum and beer engine system which is quick and practical, but produces beer with a lower hop content," said Phil.

"We've introduced this traditional method as a way to ensure the quality of the beer is as good as it gets.

"We pride ourselves on serving great tasting ale and although it takes more effort to prepare at no extra cost, the results are there to be tasted."

The newly introduced system requires beer casks to be modified and ale poured through purpose-built taps straight into the glass.

Since reopening under new management in 2016, the pub has won the Campaign for Real Ale Shrewsbury and West Shropshire Pub of the Season: Spring, in 2018.

The five-star Cask Marque rated pub has focused its efforts on the quality of its beer and ensures there is an intricate science behind it.

"The beer will be in better condition and have a higher hop content," added Phil.

"Normal pumps squirt the beer to create a head, which produces CO2 and draws hop oils from the beer which creates a fleeting smell until the true flavour is lost – it's like shaking a can of Coke before you drink it.

"This traditional way creates a more intense, purer flavour that preserves all the ingredients that should be there.

"As a pub, we're constantly looking at ways to up our game and improve our beer. This is just the latest idea of many yet to come."