Rum and Reggae Festival coming to Birmingham

The night is set out to give visitors a real reggae experience as the night features carnival dancers, steel pan performances and a range of authentic food.

Birmingham's own Global Reggae Band will also be performing on the night.

On arrival all guests will be greeted with their own rum atlas to get an insight into where the different types of rum are from.

The 19-date tour will have Rums from the the West Indies, Philipines, Maurtitus, Australia and South America.

Festival goers will then get a chance to create their own cocktails at demonstrations throughout the night.

Special rums on the night include Columbian tipple La Hechicera; which is typically aged for up to 21 years; Dark Matter Spiced Rum and Wray and Nephew.

On sale there will be a range of rums and a service that allows customers to order and have rum posted to them after the night.

Pirates from the Caribbean Kitchen will be at the festival, serving classic Caribbean dishes such as jerk chicken and rice and peas.

The Rum and Reggae Festival is at The Mill, Digbeth on May 18.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.