Tough trading conditions force Albrighton railway station pub to close

The owners of Platform Ale House said poor trading conditions and concerns over the maintenance of the Grade II listed building were among their reasons for making the decision.

The business opened in July 2016 and was the brainchild of two families, Emma and Paul Thompson and Alison and Craig Taylor.

A statement on behalf of Mr and Mrs Taylor said: "It is with great sadness that we advise that Platform Alehouse Ltd has ceased trading.

"A combination of poor trading conditions, concern over the maintenance of the building and changing circumstances has forced this closure.

"We wish to thank all of our customers who have supported this venture – you know who you are!"

The business was based around the micropub model, but adapted to local client needs.

It was awarded the Telford & East Shropshire Camra branch Pub of the Season in Spring 2017.

'Gutted'

It also featured in the Campaign for Real Ale Good Pub Guide 2019. Now in its 46th year, the guide is considered by many to be the definitive guide to the best pubs for beer lovers.

Customer Russ Cockburn said: "I'm gutted to hear that the Platform Ale House is closing. It was a real asset to the village and one that I classed as my local, spending many great nights in there and I even chose it to host a couple of parties for me.

“Villages like Albrighton need places like this, but they also need people to support them to give them the chance to compete against the chain pubs and the increasingly difficult trading conditions they face.

"Big thanks to Alison, Craig and the team for giving it a go and giving us a micro pub and lots of great beer to enjoy for the past two-and-a-half years."