Telford heroes recognised in awards for work in the community

Ben Millington with students at Telford Priory School

More than 300 individuals and groups across the borough have been nominated for the Telford & Wrekin Heroes Award, which were launched in August to commend people undertaking valuable community work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nominations have been received in six award categories, Volunteer; Volunteer Group; Good Neighbour; Unsung Hero; Community Support Group; and Young Carer.

The awards recognise all those local heroes who make a difference in their community and who are showing kindness and amazing community spirit.

This month, the mayor’s office and the council’s culture and events team have started to make contact with nominees so that they can be sent their certificate of recognition from the mayor and council leader for their community kindness.

Councillor Amrik Jhawar, mayor of Telford and Wrekin, said: “What a great response to our awards.

“It really shows what a wonderful and caring community we have in our borough.

“The certificates are just a small gesture of gratitude that we believe the nominees will be proud to receive in recognition for all they do.

“Hearing the stories has been lovely, a real inspiration to us all."

Jason and Dan Woolley are among the Unsung Heroes being recognised.

They run Telford Transport Solutions and are always willing to help the community.

Recently, they loaned their mobile food preparation unit to Dale End Café so that it could continue trading as it recovered from the floods.

On hearing of the nomination, Jason said: “This has come as a huge but very pleasant surprise. I will admit to having a tear in my eye and I know Dan felt the same. I am struggling to find the words to be honest.

“It's such an honour to be part of the awards and I hope our story will raise awareness of good causes and inspire many more to help people in need.”

Proud

Ben Millington, music teacher at Telford Priory School, is another Unsung Hero, nominated for lifting everyone’s spirit during lockdown with his musical videos.

Ben has put Telford on the map with Elton John’s I’m Still Standing, that he recorded with his students during lockdown and was recognised by Elton John himself.

Ben said: “Thank you so much, I am totally shocked. Teaching music to the young people of Telford is an absolute pleasure and the talent that we have in the local area is second to none, even Elton John has seen that."

Among the other heroes is 77-year-old Doreen Edmonds from Malinslee, who is receiving a Good Neighbour award for initiating a community clap for the NHS and making teddy bears for children.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: "I am proud to be part of such a caring community. Nominations are ongoing, so if you know someone who has helped your or is making a difference in your community, why not nominate them for a Telford Heroes award.

"They could be a friend, neighbour, community group, voluntary group, charity or one of our employees – as long as they are a hero in your eyes, this is your chance to celebrate them.”

To nominate an individual or group visit telfordcommunityawards.co.uk/heroes