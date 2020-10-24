Financial expert near Bridgnorth in the running for national award

Robin Melley

Robin Melley, from Matrix Capital Limited based in Monkhopton, West of the town, has been named by the Personal Finance Society (PFS) as a finalist for this year's Chartered Financial Planner of the Year.

His latest nomination follows his previous win in 2013, which catapulted him into the national spotlight.

“I am so proud to have made the shortlist again, and to be in the running for the top award," said Robin.

"As well as my previous win, I have also narrowly missed out on the title on two occasions before, so I’m hoping I can go all the way again this year.

“Having won before, I know how much hard work it takes to impress the judges, and I’d like to thank the rest of the team at Matrix Capital for all their support in the process so far, and for carrying the workload so I could focus on preparing my application.”

The awards ceremony will take place online on November 3, in the first event of its kind for the PFS.

Robin is among more than 7,000 registered chartered financial planners across the UK. Chartered status is the gold standard for the financial planning industry, and to be named as the top adviser means being recognised as the best of the best.

Robin added: “If I win again this year, I want to use my 12 months as the award holder to work with the PFS to raise awareness of financial vulnerability in the UK as it is a growing problem.

“My aim will be to help fellow professionals learn more about how to recognise the issue, and to start to shift public perception so that financial planners and financial advisers are viewed as a safe pair of hands in society.”

The PFS awards were launched in 2009 and this year’s virtual ceremony is a first, with organisers promising to create the same anticipation, excitement and celebratory feeling that guests are used to at the usual, more traditional event.

Chief Executive Keith Richards said: “The society’s awards recognise excellence in examinations as well as our highest accolade of Chartered Financial Planner of the Year.